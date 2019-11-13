Mediation over, cooling-off period next: Co-op Refinery firm

Officials with the Federated Co-op Refinery complex in Regina say the union that represents about 800 of its workers has decided to forgo any further mediation in contract talks.

The move triggers a mandated two-week cooling-off period.

After this time has passed, a 48-hour strike or lock-out notice could be given at the facility.

The company says it is encouraging Unifor to come back to the bargaining table to avoid a labour disruption.

Unifor says it is disappointed the company continues to demand rollbacks in pensions and other concessions.