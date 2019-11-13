Mediation over, cooling-off period next: Co-op Refinery firm
Officials with the Federated Co-op Refinery complex in Regina say the union that represents about 800 of its workers has decided to forgo any further mediation in contract talks.
Unifor, which represents about 800 workers at Regina complex, has decided to forgo further mediation: company
The move triggers a mandated two-week cooling-off period.
After this time has passed, a 48-hour strike or lock-out notice could be given at the facility.
The company says it is encouraging Unifor to come back to the bargaining table to avoid a labour disruption.
Unifor says it is disappointed the company continues to demand rollbacks in pensions and other concessions.
