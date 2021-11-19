Federal, provincial governments lower cost of child care in Sask.

The federal and Saskatchewan governments are lowering child-care costs, getting the province one step closer to a $10-a-day child-care plan.

The goal had been for Saskatchewan families to see their child-care fees reduced by 50 per cent by the end of next year, but Saskatchewan is achieving that goal ahead of schedule.

"All families with children under the age of six who are in provincially licensed child care are eligible to receive the parent fee reduction grant, which will range from up to $306/month to up to $395/month depending on the age of the child and the type of child care," a news release said.

The grants are also retroactive to July 1, 2021, meaning some families will get a refund, depending on the age of their child and the fees they pay.

"Child-care providers will be responsible for the distribution of funds to eligible families for the retroactive component."

This reduction will only be available to facilities that are licensed with the provincial Ministry of Education.