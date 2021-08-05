Federal minister signs new child care services funding agreement with Saskatoon Tribal Council

Canada's Minister of Indigenous Services has announced new funding to enhance child and family services for Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

Marc Miller signed a progressive funding model agreement with the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) on Thursday that will see tens of millions of dollars provided to the tribal council.

The aim is to expand STC's capacity to administer a full range of child and family services programs.

STC Chief Mark Arcand said the agreement is another step toward reconciliation.

"These chiefs have always had jurisdiction of their kids," he said. "I go back to residential schools and people — we are correcting some wrongs. It may not be happening at a quick enough pace, but we are getting there."

The federal commitment is nearly $71 million spread over the next three years. The funds will flow immediately.

In addition to being delegated as a Child and Family Service agency, Saskatoon Tribal Council's child and family service agency has developed a "Family Enhancement Model."

Arcand said the new model is better than what previously existed.

"In this model, our psychologist will be working with our community elders going out to community and working with kid's families so they are being assessed and being helped and we have what I call a medical plan about how we work with that family," he said.

The Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families came into force on January 1, 2020, and provides a path forward for the transfer of jurisdiction over child and family services.