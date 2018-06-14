Federal government gives $1.2M to Sask. groups to phase out coal

Five Saskatchewan communities are getting more than $1.2 million to phase out coal and bring in renewable alternatives.

The money comes by way of the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) which started in 2018. The initiative aims to phase out all coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.

The organizations receiving funding are: the Southeast Regional College, Sunrise Community Futures Development Corporation, South Central Community Futures Development Corporation as well as the City of Estevan and the Town of Coronach.

The CCTI money is meant to establish a plan for workers currently employed in the coal industry to be retrained in other fields.

For example, the Southeast Regional College will receive $188,000 to establish a "solar installation training program and install a permanent and mobile solar training laboratory in Estevan," according to a release.

Amarjeet Sohi, minister of natural resources, made the announcement today in Nisku, AB. Four Alberta organizations will also receive funding. In total the federal government announced $4,489,100 in funding today.