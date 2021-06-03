Hemp ventures and robotic assembly company among Saskatchewan businesses receiving new federal funding

The federal is providing "high-growth" Saskatchewan companies with more than $11.5 million in funding.

The initiative was announced Thursday by Mélanie Joly, Canada's minister of economic development and official languages, and minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Eleven projects will receive a combined total of $11,513,951 under the business scale-up and productivity (BSP) program.

"Canadian businesses have been working hard throughout the pandemic to maintain their base and continue to employ Canadian workers during a crisis," Joly said.

Among the Saskatchewan recipients of the funding are hemp ventures, a robotic assembly company and a software company. The federal government says the money will create opportunities emerging markets and increase productivity.

The Saskatchewan projects receiving money include: