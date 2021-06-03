Hemp ventures and robotic assembly company among Saskatchewan businesses receiving new federal funding
Federal government supporting high-growth businesses
The federal is providing "high-growth" Saskatchewan companies with more than $11.5 million in funding.
The initiative was announced Thursday by Mélanie Joly, Canada's minister of economic development and official languages, and minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.
Eleven projects will receive a combined total of $11,513,951 under the business scale-up and productivity (BSP) program.
"Canadian businesses have been working hard throughout the pandemic to maintain their base and continue to employ Canadian workers during a crisis," Joly said.
Among the Saskatchewan recipients of the funding are hemp ventures, a robotic assembly company and a software company. The federal government says the money will create opportunities emerging markets and increase productivity.
The Saskatchewan projects receiving money include:
-
607696 Saskatchewan Ltd. (operating as Heads Up Plant Protectants) (Saskatoon) received $560,000 to establish a processing line for novel biological seed treatment.
-
Avena Foods Limited (Rowatt) received $2,500,000 to establish a new oat processing line.
-
Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd. (Saskatoon) received $749,115 for a facility upgrade to scale-up hemp oil pressing and CBD oil refining.
-
Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. (Regina) received $4,269,889 to purchase, install and commission state-of-the-art equipment for automated laser metal cutting, material handling and metal forming.
-
Curbie Cars Inc. (Saskatoon) received $800,000 to expand functionality and markets for an online vehicle sale platform.
-
North Star Systems Inc. (Saskatoon) received $400,000 to procure hardware and grow the market for remote tank monitoring products.
-
Offstreet Technology Inc. (Regina) received $200,000 to expand operations and technology for a guest parking validation platform company.
-
Retail Innovation Labs Inc. (operating as Cova Software) (Regina) received $531,125 to expand functionality and markets for a cannabis retail software platform.
-
Salon Scale Technology Inc. (Saskatoon) received $300,000 to expand functionality and customer support for salon software as a service.
-
Saskarc Inc. (Oxbow) received $837,500 to establish robotic assembly and welding capacity.
-
SkillShark Software Inc. (Saskatoon) received $366,322 to scale-up and expand athlete and employee evaluation software as a service platform.
