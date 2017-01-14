February harvest: 2M acres of last year's Sask. crop remains in the field

More than two million acres of crops from last year remain on the ground throughout Saskatchewan, according to the president of the Agricultural Producers of Saskatchewan.

Todd Lewis says farmers who already have their combines out on the fields in February is a good — albeit unusual — occurrence.

"It is very fortunate that we're able to have some producers able to get out in the fields now and get last year's harvest cleaned up so they can prepare the field and be ready for spring seeding here," Lewis said Thursday.

Warm weather in parts of southern and central Sask. in the new year has resulted in less snow cover than usual.

A majority of the crops still out on the field — 1.3 million acres — are uninsured, according to the province. It's estimated that $350 million in crop insurance will be paid out for 2019.

It's amazing what can be salvaged but it's also going to be very disheartening in a lot of cases. - Todd Lewis, president of APAS

Some farmers have taken to the fields in the southern parts of the province and taken advantage of the unseasonably warm weather.

There could be some crops from last year salvaged too, depending on each farmer's field.

Oil seeds like flax and canola may still yield something ready for consumption, Lewis said.

"It's amazing what can be salvaged but it's also going to be very disheartening in a lot of cases," he said.

"You will have a real loss in your land quality, as well."

Sask. producers had a particularly tough year in 2019, marred by weather that was too dry early in the year followed by too much moisture later on.

Trade disputes made it more difficult as well, as China's government slowed and then halted Canadian canola exports altogether at one point, Lewis said.

The ability to get product to market has been further hampered by railway blockades as well, he added.

"Farmers, we're a resilient bunch," Lewis said. "After a very disappointing 2019, hopefully this is going to be the beginning of better things to come in 2020."

There will be some relief, as the federal and provincial governments have made some changes to their crop insurance programs.

Soybean coverage will extend to the entire province and irrigation coverage will be available as well. Premiums will decrease to $7.24 per acre, down from $8.61 last year.