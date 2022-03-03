Feb. was the 3rd-deadliest pandemic month in Saskatchewan

COVID deaths and ICU cases continue to climb in Saskatchewan.

Forty-four more deaths were reported in the most recent reporting period, which covered Feb. 20 to Feb. 26. So far, 143 total deaths have been reported through the month, with two more days' worth of data still to be reported.

That makes Febuary 2022 the third-deadliest month in the pandemic in the province.

Eleven of the new reported deaths were in the North Central zone.

Three more people are in ICU compared to the previous week's numbers. A total of 30 adults are in Saskatchewan ICUs as of Wednesday, a portion of 353 total people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Eleven long-term-care homes are dealing with COVID outbreaks in Saskatchewan, per the latest data.

On the vaccine front, 80.3 per cent of Saskatchewanians five and older have two doses of vaccine. Of people 18 and older, 50.7 per cent have at least one booster.