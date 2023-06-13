I came into his family as a Sixties Scoop survivor. I'm thankful my dad sheltered me from harm and hatred

This Poetry piece is by Carol Rose GoldenEagle, a Cree and Dene artist who lives in Regina Beach, Sask. She was appointed Saskatchewan's Poet Laureate in 2021.

I am a child of the Sixties Scoop and was placed in the family of Joe Adams from Sedley, Sask., as a foster child.

He never treated me like someone who didn't belong. I was his daughter.

He was the one who led by example, teaching me a great work ethic and instilling determination to overcome the odds.

Joe Adams is Carol Rose GoldenEagle's adoptive father. (Submitted by Carol Rose GoldenEagle)

I miss my old dad. He died several years ago, doing what he loved best. He had a stroke while gardening.

I wrote this poem Qu'Appelle about how he was always in my corner.

GoldenEagle says her father Joe was her protector. (Submitted by Carol Rose GoldenEagle)

Qu'Appelle

by Carol Rose GoldenEagle

Racist uncle knocks at the screen door

it is made of old wood that used to be part of a barn

torn down years ago after being damaged by wicked winds

seemingly ever present on the plains

Daddy answers

Hey what's up? Just put on a pot

come on in

the discussion with his older brother

amicable for a bit

gas prices are up

sure could use some rain already

did you know you can make soup from rhubarb?

But small talk comes to an abrupt end when racist uncle feels entitled

to foolishly venture towards the unspoken

the off-limits

the forbidden

Not still thinking about adopting that schwartze I hope?

Don't call her that

No, I'm serious you are only asking for trouble.

I am warning you drop it

Be reasonable, I know she is like a pet to you but really.

She is my daughter you arse

She's an Indian.

That doesn't matter

What the hell? There is no need for you to take her in like this. For Christ sake even her own

mother got rid of her.

I am warning you. Stop talking. Apologize for that. This is my daughter you are saying these

things about

I'm not apologizing for anything. Shit! What's wrong with you? Defending a goddamn little

Indian for Christ sakes?

Eavesdropping

this exchange lasts less than one minute

but stays with me a lifetime

and in my young life

I never saw anyone so upset they were shaking

both of them for differing reasons

Okay that is it. If you cannot say anything nice then get the hell out of my house and don't

come back until you can apologize!

With a slam of fists atop a round formica table

cold coffee splashing to mark the spot

mark the day

racist uncle wears a look of shock

defeated

and slowly turns to walk out the old wooden door

he never visits our house again

It is the first of many times I remember

Daddy stepping in

deflecting a hit

sheltering me from the harm and the hatred

I never got a chance to say

thank you

for carrying me on your shoulders

for lifting me out of those battles

the raging war where I never enlisted

but found myself living

I also thank Creator for showing me

love is colour blind

so was Daddy

ever my hero

never remaining silent

in times of need

I miss him

Rest in peace

winged warrior

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

