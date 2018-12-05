Father of missing Regina university student crosses continents in search of son

David Chukwudum spends the day in prayer hoping his son Promise will be found.

Promise, a 19-year-old rugby player and computer science student at the University of Regina, was last seen near Marshall Crescent in Regina's Normanview area on Nov. 17.

"I trust in God that my son will be found. Morning, afternoon, night, I keep praying to God to have mercy, so that this boy will be found," Chukwudum said.

David Chukwudum is a man of faith and when his son was born, he gave him the traditional name "Chigozirim," which translates as "The Blessing of God Upon Me."

It is that same God, he hopes, will bring his son back.

Long journey

David Chukwudum was in Nigeria when he heard Promise had disappeared. He had spoken to him a few days beforehand, while on a trip in China.

"We used to speak on the phone. Before this incident, I was in China. I spoke to him through the WhatsApp video call," Chukwudum recalled.

The long journey to find his son took him through five different airports in two different continents. From Lagos to Addis Ababa, Toronto, Calgary, and Regina, where he landed on Nov. 30.

He said he came to look for answers on his son's disappearance and to be closer to his daughter, Chinaza.

Promise Chukwudum came to Regina in 2017 as an international student.

"My son is a kind person. He's not a person that's troublesome. He's not violent. He's very soft in his heart. That's why when I heard the news; I had to lodge down because he's a good boy," Chukwudum said.

Chukwudum said having a loved one missing on a different continent is particularly painful.

Ongoing searches

Regina police said their investigation is progressing, but they are unable to provide details to the public.

David and Chinaza Chukwudum have met the police, along with U of R representatives.

Police expanded the search to the Rosemont and Transcona neighbourhoods. They also searched the municipal landfill on Nov. 23. Promise was also known as Max by his friends. Last week, dozens of people gathered on the U of R campus for a rally to 'Bring Max Home.'

Chinaza Chukwudum, Promise's sister, made a plea for help at Thursday's rally, saying she doesn't believe Promise ran away. (SRC)

Back in Nigeria, Promise's mom is anxious, David said. "Every day, I call my wife to console her. I know it's not easy for her. I call her every morning, every evening to console her that he will be well," he said.

Promise Chukwudum was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweat pants and a dark coloured tuque. He is described as five foot 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.