Father of allegedly abducted 7-year-old in custody, girl is safe

Saskatchewan RCMP say a search for a girl allegedly abducted by her father has ended with her safe return.

The girl's mother had said Michael Jackson, 52, of Carievale, about 290 km southeast of Regina, took their seven-year-old daughter Sarah in November to prevent her getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A court order was issued last month, directing him to return her.

Then police issued a Canada-wide warrant, charging him with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.

Police have now announced that Sarah is safe. They said her father was arrested without incident and remains in custody.

The RCMP say they will provide more details later this afternoon.

More to come.

