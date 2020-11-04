Woman, 21, dies after being struck by City of Regina heavy vehicle

A woman died on a busy city street Wednesday after being struck by a City of Regina excavator.

Officers were called to the scene on the 4500 block of Albert Street at about 7:43 a.m. CT.

A display of flowers, balloons, photos and stuffed animals was left at the scene of Wednesday's fatal collision. (Sharon Gerein/CBC)

Police believe the woman was walking east across the street when she was struck by the city-owned excavator, a large, earth-moving vehicle.

Police learned the southbound excavator carried on for some distance after the incident. Police say they located the driver, a city employee, a short time later. They say it's possible the driver was unaware he had struck the pedestrian.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Several police vehicles were on Albert Street near Save-on-Foods on Wednesday morning after a fatal crash between a city-owned heavy vehicle and a pedestrian, 21. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Her family has been notified, police say, but police have withheld her name.

They continue to investigate the fatality in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

They're asking anyone who may have information to assist the investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

By late in the afternoon, about 20 people had gathered around a roadside memorial of flowers, balloons, stuffed toys and photographs set up at the site, which is close to Save-On-Foods and other stores.

One of them told CBC the woman who died had been employed in the area and might have been crossing the street on her way to work.