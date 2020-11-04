Pedestrian dead after morning crash in Regina

Regina police say a pedestrian died in Regina Wednesday after a crash involving a vehicle.

At about 7:43 a.m. CST, Regina police were called to the 4500 block of Albert Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The area was blocked off during the investigation but has since reopened.

Several police vehicles were on Albert Street near Save-on-Foods on Wednesday morning. A white sheet was covering what appeared to be a body on the street.

Police say they're still investigating and no other details have been released.