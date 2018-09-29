Woman killed, 3 injured in Mistawasis First Nation car crash

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was travelling in rolled multiple times on the Mistawasis First Nation on Friday.

The woman, who died at the scene, was among four people in the vehicle when it rolled on a grid road at about 6:40 p.m. CT.

Police say the male driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and rolled at the First Nation, which is about 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The man and two women, who also survived the crash, were taken to hospital with what police say are undetermined injuries.

RCMP from Shellbrook, Spiritwood and the North District Relief Unit responded to the crash, along with the Leask Fire Department and emergency medical services from Spiritwood and Blaine Lake.

Traffic was restricted while an RCMP collision reconstructionist examined the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting the investigation.