Pelican Lake First Nation woman dead after weekend rollover in west-central Sask.

A 28-year-old woman from Pelican Lake First Nation is dead after a rollover in west-central Saskatchewan early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the Cater Birch Lake grid road north of Cater, Sask., around 12:30 a.m. CST, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV and two men in passenger seats were taken to hospital, RCMP said. The extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash with help from a reconstructionist.

Cater is located roughly 88 kilometres north of North Battleford.