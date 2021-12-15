Family wants answers after RCMP fatally shoot man on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

An external investigation is underway after Waskesiu RCMP said its officers shot and killed a man north of Prince Albert, Sask., on Tuesday night.

According to a news release Wednesday morning, Mounties were called to a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation — about 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — around 5 p.m., after a report that a man had chased someone out of the house with a gun.

About five hours later, RCMP said the man came out of the house holding a gun. That's when officers fired their own, injuring the man.

Mounties said they performed life-saving measures on him until paramedics arrived.

Around 11 p.m., RCMP said the man was pronounced dead while en route to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Family identified Dillon McDonald

The man's family have identified him as Dillon McDonald, 28, of Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

"What happened to him is traumatizing and painful to see," his sister, Chantel McDonald, wrote to CBC News in a text message Wednesday afternoon. "We need answers."

She added that her brother leaves behind a six-year-old daughter, along with countless friends and family.

"We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation," commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore, the Saskatchewan RCMP's assistant commissioner, said in the news release.

"This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, including the family of the deceased, the community and our officers."

Investigation ongoing

The Saskatoon Police Service is now looking over this death investigation — as per the RCMP Act, which outlines that, in these circumstances, an investigation be conducted by an external agency.

An independent observer from the province's Ministry of Justice has also been appointed to oversee the investigation.