RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle collision outside Regina
White Butte RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle that happened Friday evening on the new overpass west of Regina.
Mounties say Friday evening crash happened west of the city on new overpass
White Butte RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Friday evening on the new overpass west of Regina.
Police, paramedics and highways personnel were at the scene of the crash, according to a news release sent out Friday evening.
RCMP closed the overpass on Friday night as crews investigated the scene.
No further details have been released.