Saskatchewan

RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle collision outside Regina

White Butte RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle that happened Friday evening on the new overpass west of Regina.

A fatal motorcycle crash on the new overpass west of Regina is under investigation by White Butte RCMP. (David Bell/CBC)

White Butte RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Friday evening on the new overpass west of Regina.

Police, paramedics and highways personnel were at the scene of the crash, according to a news release sent out Friday evening.
 
RCMP closed the overpass on Friday night as crews investigated the scene.
 
No further details have been released.

