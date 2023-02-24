Fire in Moose Jaw home claims 2 lives

Two people are dead after a house fire in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Athabasca St W Thursday. When they got there, the multi-unit dwelling was engulfed in flames.

Police are still working to identify the bodies. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Police said the scene is still dangerous, and are asking people to avoid it.

Anyone with information about the dead or about the fire, are asked to get in touch with police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.