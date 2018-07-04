Car thief given 2.5 year sentence after 2017 fatal hit and run

A 19-year-old man was handed a two-and-a-half year sentence for his role in a fatal hit and run in Regina last July.

Kevin Jacob, an Ontario man, was found dead on the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street on July 18. He had been hit after his work vehicle was stolen.

"This is a very tragic situation. It's the worst kind of imaginable theft, where someone tries to stop their property from being stolen and in the process is killed," said Crown prosecutor Derek Davidson.

Thomas Richard Nahbexie was given a two year sentence for failure to stop at the scene of an accident where death has occurred.

He received another six months for theft of a motor vehicle which is to be served consecutively.

Nahbexie has 15 months left to serve in his sentence after he was given credit for time served.

Davidson said Nahbexie's sentence was on the high end for the type of crime it was.

"Ultimately, the crime that Mr. Nahbexie was sentenced for was that he left the scene so he couldn't be investigated for what happened," Davidson said.

Nahbexie was caught two days after Jacob's death and was in possession of items belonging to Jacob.