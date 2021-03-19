A decade later, Sask. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Montreal Lake First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP has charged a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run from a decade ago.

Jody Roberts, 32, of Montreal Lake First Nation was arrested Wednesday and was criminally charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

On April 3, 2011, RCMP were called to a grid road on Montreal Lake First Nation after a man, identified by police as John Bird, was injured.

At that time, police determined Bird was the victim of a hit-and-run, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

"I was the first officer on scene back in 2011 and I've continued to work on this file in one capacity or another these past nearly ten years," Const. Troy Antal of Saskatchewan RCMP's General Investigation Section said.

"We're also mindful that the family and the community as a whole has been waiting for answers for just as long. This was an enormous file with some investigational avenues exhausted, lots of people to speak to, evidence to sift through and many tips coming in each year which were followed up on.

"Being able to propel this case forward and have charges laid … as an investigator, it's a good feeling and especially a good feeling if it helps to bring some sense of closure to a family who has been through so much."

Bird's family has been notified of the charge.

Roberts made her first court appearance on the charge on Thursday. She appeared by phone.

Her next court date is in Montreal Lake on April 1.