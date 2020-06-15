Calgary man dead in 8 vehicle pile-up on Saskatchewan's Highway 1: RCMP

A Calgary man is dead after a multi-vehicle pile-up on Saskatchewan's Highway 1 on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash just west of Chaplin, which is about 155 kilometres west of Regina, at 2:15 p.m. CST, the RCMP said in a press release.

The crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, began after a passenger van and a semi truck collided. A second semi then hit the first one.

Three other semis, a cube van and a truck then collided with the vehicles in the initial incident.

Deadly crash

The driver and sole occupant of the second semi truck, a 22-year-old man from Calgary, was pronounced dead. An occupant of another semi was treated for what officials described as minor injuries.

No names or other details have been released.

The fire department from Herbert, about 200 kilometres west of Regina, responded to the crash, along with paramedics and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police remained on scene Tuesday. It's expected that traffic will continue to be diverted for a significant time as an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigates and the crash site is cleaned up.