Fatal crash in Unity, Sask. claims the life of 89-year-old man

A 89-year-old man has died after his van collided with an SUV on Friday in the Town of Unity.

Unity RCMP responded to the scene of the collision, which took place on Highway 14 and a service road in the town. Police said the initial investigation suggested the driver of the Dodge Caravan crossed over Highway 14 and into the path of a Ford Flex.

The van driver was taken by ambulance to Unity Health Centre, but he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was from the Unity area, but his name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The driver of the Ford Flex was a 63-year-old man from Saskatoon. Police said he was treated and released from the local health centre.

Traffic was re-routed around the accident scene for a few hours while the traffic reconstructionists looked at the scene. The scene has now been cleared. Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Unity is located about 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon.