Man, 22, killed after crashing into power pole near St. Brieux, Sask.

Melfort RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old man from St. Brieux, Sask. on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to the fatal crash at about 10 p.m. CST.

A westbound vehicle driven by a lone male occupant had struck a power pole in the north side of the ditch about two kilometres west of St. Brieux on Highway 779. St Brieux is about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.