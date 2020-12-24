1 dead, 5 sent to hospital after crash north of Canwood, Sask.: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 39-year-old woman is dead and five others were sent to hospital after a car and an SUV crashed Wednesday near Canwood, Sask.

Police say the crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. CST on Highway 55 near Canwood, which is about 60 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

The two vehicles crashed head-on, police say. Each was carrying three people.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was declared dead on the scene by EMS. Police say her family has been notified.

A 17-year-old male passenger of the car had minor injuries and a nine-year-old girl had more serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to hospital

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man, and two women passengers, ages 56 and 76, were taken to the hospital. Police say all three were treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time.

Police continue to investigate.