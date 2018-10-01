Man dead after weekend crash near Meadow Lake

A man from Meadow Lake, Sask., is dead after a two-vehicle collision on the weekend.

The 41-year-old was driving on Highway 55 about eight kilometres east of Meadow Lake on Sunday when he collided with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital, treated and released.

RCMP say its initial investigation suggests the 41-year-old's vehicle travelled into the opposing lane. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch and the man's vehicle rolled.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate.