3 dead, infant injured after head-on crash near Tomkins, Sask.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a head-on crash that killed three people and injured an infant on Highway 1 just east of Tomkins, Sask.

RCMP got reports around 8:10 p.m. CST Monday about a vehicle speeding and driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a news release.

Around five minutes later, RCMP got a call about a two-vehicle head on crash.

A 66-year-old man from Gull Lake who is believed to have been driving in the wrong lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had three people in it, all from the same family. The 27-year-old woman driving and her 62-year-old female passenger, both from Shaunavon, were pronounced dead at the scene. An infant boy was also in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, pending toxicology results.

Investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Tompkins is about 75 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.