One dead after two-vehicle collision near Montmartre, Sask.

A man from Glenavon, Sask.,is dead after a collision on a grid road north of Montmartre, Sask..

Indian Head RCMP responded to a complaint of a two-vehicle collision on grid 606 at around 11:30 a.m. on March 19.

Initial investigation suggests that the man, who was declared deceased at the scene, was driving west and collided with another truck that was heading south on grid 606.

The other truck contained four children and one adult from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation area. All five were transported to hospital, one via STARS.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, according to RCMP.

