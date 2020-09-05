Man driving minivan dies after collision with semi near Indian Head

A man from Carry the Kettle First Nation died early Saturday morning after the minivan he was driving was hit by a semi.

RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 1 about 5 km east of Indian Head at around 12:40 a.m. CST Saturday.

Police from Indian Head and Fort Quappelle, Indian Head Fire Department, Indian Head EMS, and File Hills Police Service members all attended the crash. A STARS air ambulance was sent to the Indian Head area shortly after.

STAR 9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Indian Head, SK area. —@STARSambulance

The minivan driven by the 62-year-old man was entering the highway when it was hit by a semi hauling a trailer. The man died at the scene. Two people in the semi were not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway were shut down for hours but RCMP said the roadway was fully re-opened by 8:22 a.m.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Provincial Coroner Service are still investigating.