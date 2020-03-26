One person dead following accident on Highway 2 near Prince Albert

One person has died and another person is hospitalized after a car crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert.

The highway is closed in both directions about one and a half kilometres north of White Star Road.

Prince Albert RCMP say the collision appears to have happened because one of the vehicles was in the wrong lane, heading into traffic.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

There are detours in place and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.