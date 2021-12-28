2 people from Humboldt, Sask. area dead after Boxing Day crash

Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash north of Humboldt on Boxing Day.

Just after 4 p.m. CST Sunday afternoon, a car and an SUV collided on Highway 368, roughly three kilometres south of Lake Lenore, RCMP said in a news release Monday evening.

The woman driving the car and the man driving the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers inside the SUV were also taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. RCMP said they are not providing any further updates on their medical conditions.

Everyone involved in the crash is from the Humboldt area, Mounties confirmed.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.