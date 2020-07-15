Farmers optimistic about harvest after dry spring, wet July

Kris Mayerle looks out over his farm near Tisdale and he's happy with what he sees, especially the canola crop.

"It's bright yellow at the moment, full flower, so it looks nice across the field," he said.

Mayerle said his cereal crops are also looking promising, and hopes his pulse crops, which have received more rain than they'd like, will bounce back before harvest.

"Some of our low spots have had water sitting in them for three or four weeks, so they're maybe stressed a little more."

According to Saskatchewan's most recent crop report (July 14-20), crops are in "relatively good condition" across the province, thanks to recent rain and warm weather.

The lentils look outstanding. They take dry conditions as well as anything and now they've responded to the rainfall we've had. - Lee Moats

89 per cent of fall cereals, 77 per cent of spring cereals, 74 per cent of oilseeds and 84 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stage of development for this time of year, according to the crop report.

And, with more hot weather in the forecast, the province is optimistic that slower crops will catch up soon.

Mayerle said a big storm pummelled his property at the start of July. Big strips of hail damaged some of his crops, but they're bouncing back.

"They're going to be about two to three weeks later than the rest of the crop right now," Mayerle said.

Further south, Riceton-area farmer Lee Moats is very happy that rain started to fall in July, after a dry spring.

"I think our April 1st to June 30th precipitation was less than two inches overall," said Moats.

Being out on the farm and being self-isolated ... unless you listened to the radio you didn't even realize there was a pandemic going on. - Kris Mayerle

July precipitation has more than made up for it and Moats is optimistic that his team will be in the fields harvesting within a month.

"The lentils look outstanding. They take dry conditions as well as anything and now they've responded to the rainfall we've had."

'Business as usual' despite COVID-19

Mayerle and Moats both said the pandemic hasn't had much of an effect on their farming operations.

Mayerle said some workers he's hired from overseas weren't able to get to Canada due to restrictions, but he's hired some locals in their stead.

"The pandemic hit right as our busy season started," Mayerle said. "So, being out on the farm and being self-isolated ... unless you listened to the radio you didn't even realize there was a pandemic going on. It was just kind of business as usual, what we always do in May is get the crop in the ground and worry about that."

For Moats, farming has been pretty straightforward, in spite of COVID-19.

"It's been an eventful year like they all are," he said.

"We're still very optimistic and I just can't wait to get the combine in the field."

Looking forward, Mayerle said the pandemic hasn't had a profound effect on prices or transportation and doesn't foresee it creating new challenges for the industry.

"None of the pandemic has affected grain deliveries to date or shipments, really. Grain is still moving at a relatively OK pace. It's not great, but kind of what it is normally as far as getting trains to local elevators."