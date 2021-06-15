'He was my Superman': Family calls for justice in RCMP officer Shelby Patton's death

Shelby Patton's family is remembering the RCMP officer, who died on duty Saturday, as a superhero.

"He was my Superman," Patton's sister Kaela Patton told CBC. "He was so strong. He was so smart."

RCMP say Patton died after being hit by a stolen truck during an attempted traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, Sask.

Ashley Patton, Shelby's father, said his son was dedicated to his family and job, and loved helping people.

Shelby's mother, Melanie Patton, works for the RCMP in an Alberta office. She said Shelby was inspired to become an officer by conversations the two of them would have about law, crime, what people can do and what should be done.

Melanie said there was no way to prepare for what happened.

"You can have nightmares and worries, and you chalk it all off as you're just being a worried mom, but then it becomes truth and you die a little."

On Tuesday, hundreds lined the street of Wolseley as Patton's body was brought to the local funeral home. His mother said it was heartwarming seeing children, the elderly, friends and fellow front-line workers all lining the street to honour her son.

"We heard the stories of how he used to come here to Wolseley and play with the children when he was here. So that again shows you just what kind of person was," Ashley said.

Community gathers to honour Sask. RCMP officer killed by stolen vehicle The National 2:03 People lined the streets of Wolseley, Sask., on Tuesday to honour Const. Shelby Patton, who died after being hit by a stolen vehicle on the weekend. 2:03

Mother calls for stronger penalties, discussion on drugs

Melanie said there should be more discussion about why and how this happened, and what can be done to prevent it from happening again.

"I don't have the answers. I believe in stronger penalties, so that a life matters more than a stolen vehicle. I don't think that they should get away with what they got, what they will get," Melanie said. "Justice. That's all I ask."

Constable Shelby Patton was died after being struck by a truck on Saturday. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Melanie said there needs to be a focus on drugs as well, because drugs make people do terrible things. She said there are not enough repercussions.

Two people were charged with manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop at an accident and more. One of the accused was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Melanie said something needs to change.

"I'm tired of them stealing vehicles all the time. I'm tired of so much drugs being involved all the time," Melanie said. "They need to be done at the root of it all. I don't have the answer for that."

A memorial has been set up on the street where Shelby Patton lost his life. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

One of the accused will be back in Regina's Provincial Court this Friday. The other will be back in court on Monday.

Melanie said the RCMP have been incredibly supportive of her family. A private funeral will be next for Shelby.