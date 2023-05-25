Content
Family of teacher shot in 2016 La Loche school shooting says she died from her injuries

A teacher who was injured during a shooting at a school in La Loche, Saskatchewan, in 2016 has died.

Charlene Klyne died on May 17, according to family

Charlene Klyne survived the La Loche school shooting in 2016. On the day of the shooting, she and her husband were in the school. He was the vice-principal and she was working as a substitute teacher. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

A teacher who was injured during a shooting at a school in La Loche, Sask., on Jan. 22, 2016, has died.

Charlene Klyne died last Wednesday. Family said it was due to complications from her injuries incurred in the shooting.

Her son Jeffery Klyne said his mother lost all vision in her left eye after the attack. She could only see dark shadows in her right eye. After the shooting she had shotgun pellets lodged in multiple spots from her jaw to her chest. 

Klyne was a teacher at La Loche Dene High School when the fatal shooting occurred. On that January day, both she and her husband were in the building. He was the vice-principal and she was working as a substitute teacher.

A woman cries and covers her eye with a tissue.
Charlene Klyne shown here in 2018 avocating for government funding to help her live with her injuries. (Don Somers/CBC)

Klyne was in a classroom with one student and a tutor when the shooter turned his weapon on her. 

A teacher and teacher's aide died in the attack, and seven other people were wounded. Two brothers were also killed at a nearby home.

Randan Dakota Fontaine was convicted and given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

With files from Courtney Markewich and Devin Heroux

