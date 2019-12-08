Family of missing Prince Albert man still searching as remains found likely not Donald Light

Nothing was out of the ordinary when Donald Light went for a walk on the evening of Nov. 19 but no one has seen him since. Light left a residence on the 400 block of 8th Street E. in Prince Albert sometime around 7:00 p.m. CST that evening.

Light's last known whereabouts came at 11 p.m. when his cellphone pinged near the area of 1st Avenue E. and River Street, an intersection just metres away from the Saskatchewan River and five or six blocks away from where he started.

"People have been incredible. The whole community has come together," said David Light, Donald's fraternal twin brother, who spoke to CBC from Halifax.

David said people have organized search parties and put up posters in attempts to locate the missing 31-year-old man. Everyone is pitching in and keeping it together as best as they can, he added.

The man was last known to be wearing a dark coat with dark jeans, loafer-style shoes and glasses.

David said he and Donald would go for walks all the time down by the river and toward what is now the Prince Albert Historical Museum.

There were human remains found north of Prince Albert on Wednesday. Light is just one of several people reported missing who were last seen in the area.

The Light family was told by the RCMP that the remains found—though still unidentified—were very likely not those of Donald Light.

David said Donald left home without his wallet or his keys that day. There have been comments about potential sightings that night but the only thing Light's family knows for sure is that he vanished.

Unless it was a random act of violence, David cannot think of any reason why anyone would want to hurt Donald. David also said he doesn't know if Donald is or was struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm.

"Everybody conceals and hides depression differently, so there's no way I could have known if that was the case," David said, but added he isn't ruling that out either.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.