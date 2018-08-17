Family of late Sask. pilot raises money to help others learn to fly

Derek Burt describes his late cousin, Chris Holmes, as adventurous and caring.

Holmes, 29, was one of two pilots who died on August 1 when a small float planet crashed on Tyaughton Lake in British Columbia. Now his family set up a scholarship fund in his honour.

Burt said Holmes, who grew up in Maple Creek, Sask., always had a passion for flying and followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were both pilots.

"I'd describe [Holmes] as very disciplined, focused and humble," Burt said, "It's pretty challenging to go through pilot training, it's something he persisted with over many years,"

After his death, Holmes's family set up a GoFundMe page to help others attain their pilot's license.

"It can be a very financially daunting task for those people who want to pursue that," Burt said. According to the Regina Flying Club website, getting a private pilot's license is $10,000 with another $12,000 for commercial training.

'Pretty fitting legacy for Chris'

Burt says his cousin has always been an outdoors kind of person and this was reflected in Holmes's military and piloting careers. (Submitted by Derek Burt)

Burt said the success of the GoFundMe page, which passed it's original goal of $10,000, wouldn't be possible without Holmes's home community.

"The feedback we've gotten from folks who have donated suggests that it's a pretty fitting legacy for Chris," Burt said, "It combines [his passion] with support from where he came from."

Burt said the tragedy has left a giant hole in the community of Maple Creek and the aviation community.

"The funeral itself had to be held in the armoury, which is one of the largest buildings in town, because we couldn't fit that many people in a church," Burt said.

Celebrating the pilot's accomplishments

Holmes said his cousin served a decade in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"He had that sense of duty, loyalty and service," Burt said.

Burt said even though Holmes was dedicated to his military service, his proudest achievements were came from flying.

"He's always wanted to fly his whole life, when he died his career was as a pilot doing what he loved," Burt said.

Holmes had his pilot's license, his commercial license and got a bush pilot rating last year. Burt said his cousins workplace had promoted him to Chief Pilot shortly before his passing.

"[He was] well respected for his abilities, his sort of calmness under pressure and his demeanor with the folks that he trained," Burt said, "It's what he was passionate about."