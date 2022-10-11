Family of Sask. elder claims he was abused, racially discriminated against by Regina General Hospital staff

The family of a Kawacatoose First Nation elder is claiming he was abused by Regina General Hospital staff on Sept. 30 and that the 77-year-old has endured ongoing racism and mistreatment at the hospital for the last 14 years.

Thomas Favel was surrounded by family, friends and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron at the First Nations University of Canada Tuesday morning. It was there, in front of loved ones and multiple members of the media, that Favel showed a large bruise on his right inner arm.

This bruise, according to multiple photos taken by Favel's family, is among many on his body.

Favel said he received the marks while being restrained by nurses at the Regina General Hospital. He says he doesn't understand why he was tightly tied down.

Favel suffers from renal failure and in late September was seeking treatment for pneumonia, as well as his regular dialysis treatments.

He said he was sleeping when he was jolted by nurses who were "pushing" him.

"She pushed me back and this guy I didn't see was on top of me and slammed me onto the bed," Favel said Tuesday, his wife Verna close by his side.

Favel's family documented the bruises and pinch marks they say he received at Regina General Hospital on Sept. 30. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Both Favel and his family claim they received contradictory explanations for the restraint. They said they were told he was restrained for being "delirious" or for trying to run from the hospital.

"When I went in they told me he almost fell. So they restrained him for his own safety. But how do you come out looking like that if that's for your safety?" said Ann Ewenin, Favel's daughter.

In an emailed statement to CBC, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is sorry to hear about the concerns being raised by this family. It said it will investigate any medical and safety issues and speak to the family.

Family alleges pattern of mistreatment

Favel's family said the quality of the 77-year-old's health care has deteriorated since May. They said he is no longer permitted to see his long-time specialist doctor, due to a hospital policy change.

"I don't think the hospital has the right to choose my doctor," Favel said.

His family said that time and time again, Favel has been treated inappropriately or not been given the quality of care he deserves, and attribute the treatment to his race.

Ewenin described her father and other Indigenous men sitting outside the renal unit waiting for treatment.

"[Staff] make a joke that it is a chief and council meeting or a powwow, and all the natives sit outside the renal unit waiting while other people are coming or going. They make them wait because of the colour of their skin," Ewenin said.

Favel is still travelling to Regina General Hospital three days a week for dialysis, but his family said he lives in fear of the hospital.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the federation will investigate what happened at Regina General Hospital on Sept. 30. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Favel's family is currently trying to have his care transferred to All Nations' Healing Hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle. The FSIN Health Ombudsperson Office is now investigating this case.

"This a human rights case, it's a racial discrimination case, and it's a medical malpractice case. For those nurses who haven't been named … you're gonna be named. We're gonna find out. We're gonna get to the bottom of this," said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron. The FSIN represents Saskatchewan's First Nations.

Ewenin said she has reached out to Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman about meeting to discuss the situation.

"My family is outraged. He's an elder. We don't treat our elders like that. I've taken good care of my parents to make sure that we could prolong them. They're our life, they're our livelihood, they're our backbone," Ewenin said.