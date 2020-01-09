Family seeks justice after Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose killed

Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose's family is searching for justice after she was killed in Regina — marking the city's first homicide of the year.

"The Bitternose family is grief-stricken and devastated by the tragic loss of Keesha Cree [Alexandra] Bitternose," it said in a statement provided by her aunt, Melody Bitternose. "Her senseless murder has left us to mourn a young and valuable life ended too soon."

The 29-year-old woman was raised on the George Gordon First Nation and moved to Regina after high school. The family said she was a mother to four children, between the ages of 5 and 11, and Shylah — "a baby in heaven."

"Her gentle and kind soul, her laughter, her smile, her big brown eyes and beauty are irreplaceable."

Police found her after officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Sunday night. Now, they're asking anyone with information to contact the police, as is the family.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and condolences," the statement said. "We also await justice and urge anyone that has any information about what happened to our beloved Keesha to please come forward immediately."

Bitternose's aunt said the family has reached out for support and direction from people whose work involves missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The funeral is planned for Saturday.

"We loved Keesha, we needed her and it's hard to fathom that she is no longer with us," the family said. "No parent, grandparent, family or friend should have to face this kind of sadness, this kind of loss."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.