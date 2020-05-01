'A lot of life ahead of him': Fond du Lac family mourns death of 18-year-old

Sabrina Paquete-Fern can't shake the image of her lifeless baby brother Ena lying almost as if her were asleep at the health care centre in Fond du Lac, Sask. There was blood all over, she said.

"I don't know why. Why? Why?" she said, her voice breaking. "What happened? He was a good kid."

She said she had an awful feeling the day prior, April 17, as her family got ready to head to their cabin. Something bad was going to happen.

"It felt like somebody was telling us not to go," she said. "I felt it in my gut and I wanted to stay home."

Her husband and son experienced a series of small accidents like twisting their ankles or randomly wiping out, she said. They had planned to go for a week and were supposed to dry meat. The atmosphere at the cabin seemed strange.

"I prayed before going to bed."

The next morning there was a knock on the door and the message was to return home immediately because something bad had indeed happened.

Paquete-Fern's husband reached her daughter on the satellite phone and begged her to say what had happened. She couldn't talk through her tears, Paquete-Fern said.

"Finally my daughter told him that Ena, Ena's gone," she said. "He goes, 'what do you mean gone?' and she said someone killed Ena — and the scream that my husband had…" she trailed off.

Time seemed to move in slow motion until her mind went blank, she said, adding she can't remember the trip back to Fond du Lac. The image of her devastated parents outside that room at the health-care centre is clear, though.

Michelle Fern created this sketch for the family after Skylar 'Ena' Fern (who is in the front row third from the left) died. (Submitted by Sabrina Pacquete-Fern)

Jacob John Pacquette, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death, which reportedly followed an altercation at a gathering.

Paquete-Fern said that while her brother goes by Skylar Fern or Skylar Smith, Ena is a nickname that's been with him since he was four-years-old.

"He is Cree, Ena means Cree in our language," she said, adding he got the name when they were at a service up north for a late elder about 15 years ago.

"They were doing a circle, storytelling with elders, and he grabbed a drum and started drumming and dancing."

One of the Elders spoke in Dene: the Cree boy is drumming. It was shortened to Ena and it stuck.

Paquete-Fern said Ena was adopted by her parents when he was just an infant. He was younger than her other adopted brother, so she's always seen him as the baby of the family. Paquete-Fern said he and her son are the same age, so they grew up together.

"He had a lot of a lot of life ahead of him."

Family forever changed

Paquete-Fern said Ena was always helpful, especially toward their parents, and would never even let their dad make his own coffee.

"The only thing that we ever argued about was who was going to do dishes when we were at my parents house," she said.

Pacquete-Fern taught him to skate when he was about eight-years-old.

"He was always into hockey."

She said he enjoyed most things in life, when he wasn't scared of it. She laughed and said they often teased him about his fears.

"I know my family will never be the same ever again."

She said COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions made it hard for Ena's family members to mourn. Some of his birth family members live in the northern village of Pinehouse, while other friends and family are south in Prince Albert.

Pacquete-Fern felt for those who couldn't come, but said she was grateful she could grieve at his service.

"I think it helps to mourn better, knowing that your loved one was prayed upon in a church," she said. "It helps you, and I think the family that didn't have that chance to do that feel a loss there."