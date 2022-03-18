'Taya mattered': Sask. family mourns death of Métis mother of 2 young children

Taya Sinclair's family wants her to be remembered for her smile.

"Taya was so incredibly beautiful. She had the most beautiful smile, the craziest sense of humour, the wildest spirit," said her aunt Donna Aubichon, at a news conference Friday.

The Métis woman, 24,was reported missing to Saskatoon police on Monday. Her burned body was discovered in a snowbank in Prince Albert, about 140 km northeast of Saskatoon, the next day.

"She was a warm person with a spirit, a heart and a voice that was valuable to many people," Aubichon said.

"Life may take us down different paths but our family would like to remind everybody that Taya mattered."

Taya Sinclair's aunt Donna Aubichon says Sinclair "had the most beautiful smile, the craziest sense of humor, the wildest spirit." (Yasmine Ghania/CBC)

Sinclair leaves behind two young children. Her family says it wants Sinclair to be remembered.

The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is calling for more support for Indigenous women.

"That a young woman would lose her life in such a tragic way speaks to problems in our society that persist," said Loretta King, women and gender equality minister at MN–S.

"These horrific incidents will continue until the barriers to the equitable participation of Indigenous women in every part of society and the economy are removed."

Police apologize for releasing details of Sinclair's prematurely

The Prince Albert Police Service said it's "immensely sorry" for publicly releasing details of Sinclair's death before sharing them with her family.

Police said "all details" of Sinclair's death, which was a homicide, were not shared with her family before being made public.

"Our error has left Taya's family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable," police wrote in a statement Friday morning.

Taya Sinclair leaves behind two young children. (Yasmine Ghania/CBC)

"We are committed to the investigation into Taya's tragic death and work to bring those responsible before the courts. We are committed to keeping Taya's family well informed by investigators, and supported by our Victim Services Unit," the statement added.

Sinclair's family is preparing for a ceremony and burial, and are asking anyone with information about Sinclair's case to contact the police.