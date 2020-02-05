Family of Majok Agwait Majok calls for adult sentence, justice system reform

The family of Majok Agwait Majok left their home in Egypt to escape violence, but are now grappling with the loss of their son, who died trying to stop a fight in the Regina home he shared with his girlfriend last month.

The 17-year-old boy accused of killing Majok appeared in provincial court in Regina on Wednesday. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Majok's father, Agwait, said the 23-year-old was "a very social boy," who loved football and basketball and worked as a welder across the country before returning to Regina in December.

"He got stuck here and had that problem," Agwait said outside court on Wednesday. "I loathe it. I don't know what to do now. I'm just waiting for the court."

Majok's uncle, Acuil Piok, said the family hopes to see the 17-year-old accused of killing Mojak charged as an adult.

"[He's] 17-years-old, [he] should be responsible. The justice [system] should be reformed," Piok said.

"People of age 17, who can carry the gun, load the gun, cock the gun, aim the gun, fire the gun, he's not young. He knows what he's doing."

The family, originally from South Sudan, moved to Canada from Egypt in 2003 to build a better life. Piok said Majok was making good on that up until his death: he had graduated high school and was employed as a welder.

Majok Agwait Majok, 23, was pronounced dead by first responders at about 1:41 a.m. CST on Friday Jan. 24. A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, which has been ruled Regina's second homicide of 2020. (Facebook)

Piok said his family, both in Canada and in Egypt, are shocked by Majok's death and are still processing what happened.

"Even when this news got back home there, they were confused, because there are extended family who got the news, and they're saying 'what happened? Canada? How could this happen there?'" Piok said.

"The assumption is these kids are going to go to school, get a better education and be like ambassadors to south Sudan."