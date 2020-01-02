Sask. man searches for answers after dog shot on rural property

This story contains photos some readers may find disturbing.

​Josh Kuchenbrand heard his blue heeler, Busy, yelp in pain moments after what sounded like a gunshot.

Kuchenbrand was working in his shop on his rural, isolated farmyard north of Biggar, Sask., between Sonningdale and Condo, while Busy sat at the end of the driveway on Dec. 27. He ran out and saw Busy was wounded.

"She ran up to the house and she was bleeding substantially," he said. He called police, then his nearest neighbour, to ask him to keep an eye out for a grey truck he'd seen. Then he gave chase.

"I flew out to go after them to try to get a plate number."

Josh Kuchenbrand and his family have expressed gratitude to the vet clinic and the community for their support. (Submitted by Mandy Ferner)

​Neither he nor his neighbour caught up with the culprit or culprits and the RCMP are still investigating. When Kuchenbrand returned home from his attempted chase, Busy had disappeared.

Kuchenbrand and his girlfriend, Mandy Ferner, were devastated as they searched the farmyard into the night.

The couple awoke in the morning with little hope. They picked up the search as Kuchenbrand looked for magpies in the sky because, "Usually if something is, let's say, dead then the birds are the first to find it."

Members of their family came to help comb through the bush. There were several blood trails, but none lead them to Busy.

Then Kuchenbrand's dad called out: "I found her." Kuchenbrand called it an "unbelievable blessing" that she was breathing and had tucked herself away under a jeep, one of the couple's vehicles. Ferner, who is a nurse, tended to the wounds as best she could and they headed to the animal clinic in North Battleford.

This photo shows Busy's healing wounds. The vet found shrapnel, but not the bullet. The family's biggest concern now is the risk of infection. (Submitted by Mandy Ferner)

"I still don't know how she survived losing that much blood," Kuchenbrand said. The bullet, which wasn't found, apparently missed the dog's internal organs. Busy is recovering, but the entrance and exit wounds are problematic and could risk infection in the tissue, he said.

"We're prepared for the absolute worst but we're just so thankful that she's alive," Ferner said, adding it's been hard at home since. "You open up the back porch and you're still used to seeing her to be the first at the door."

They describe Busy as a sweet dog who loved to help with the farm animals, ride the quad and run in the pasture.

The couple is hopeful they can find out who shot their dog — and why.

The home is surrounded by land, with far-off neighbours and mostly seasonal roads. There's never been an issue with their dogs, he said, especially not with Busy who he described as timid and sweet, not "sharp" like some blue heelers.

He believes the shooter used a "high-powered rifle."

Mandy Ferner said they are grateful that Busy, a 'sweetheart of a dog,' survived. (Submitted by Mandy Ferner)

Kuchenbrand said they're grateful for the help of the animal clinic in North Battleford and community support that has helped cover the vet bills. He hopes to connect with his neighbours and form a network that can keep an eye out for strange happenings.

They said they are coming up with a financial reward for any information that could identify the person or people responsible.

"I just want to find these people," Kuchenbrand said. "They need to be brought to justice."