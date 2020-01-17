Wondering where to take your kids on Regina's coldest days? Here are some fun indoor options

Regina has lots to offer families who want to stay warm but have fun during the frigid winter months.

Whitney Blaisdell runs a website focused on fun, cheap places for families to visit in Regina. Project Play YQR started in early 2019 as a resource for families to discover play places in the city and has since evolved into a non-profit organization to further encourage play in the community.

"There's honestly so much in Regina and area to do," Blaisdell said.

Here are some kid-friendly places Blaisdell recommends if you're looking to escape the cold.

Stay warm by staying active

The QC Soccer Facility

1560 McDonald Street

An option for families who want to keep their kids active is something called Toonie Turf Time at the Queen City Soccer Facility.

"You have the entire soccer turf for kids to run and play and be active which is so important in the winter time," Blaisdell said.

She said Toonie Turf Time happens Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the staff brings out equipment like balls, nets and obstacle courses for kids to burn off some energy.

Relaxing visuals and cozy environments

Regina Floral Conservatory

1450B 4th Avenue

Blaisdell said the floral conservatory is a "hidden gem" in Regina.

"I just find that kids, even when they're in there, are so calm just because it's so filled with sunshine and plants and flowers," Blaisdell said. "It's just another wonderful space."

Admission to the floral conservatory is free or by donation.

MacKenzie Art Gallery

3475 Albert Street

The BMO Learning Centre at MacKenzie Art Gallery is always stocked with a variety of art materials, Blaisdell says. (Supplied by Whitney Blaisdell)

While the MacKenzie Art Gallery has started charging admission fees to see the exhibits, Blaisdell said the entire main floor remains free, which includes the BMO Learning Centre.

"It's one of our family favourites," Blaisdell said. "You can go read books, they have a bunch of bean bag chairs you can snuggle up in and do whatever art they have open for you on the tables."

She said the centre is a relaxed and calming space.

Learning while playing

Government House

4607 Dewdney Avenue

"The Government House has their once upon a story room downstairs," she said, "Wandering around the house was such a treat — and finding Jocko the monkey, and you get a little tattoo when you find him."

Daily guided tours are offered to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, and admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Local drop-in play

Early Years Family Centres

Three locations

Drop-in play at the Early Years Family Centres is great for kids up to six years old, Blaisdell said.

"You can even do drop-in play if there's programs running," Blaisdell said.

The three locations are Sacred Heart School, Dr. Hanna School and St. Matthew School.

Community associations and local neighbourhood centres

Several Regina locations

Blaisdell said a lot of local neighbourhood centres offer drop-in free play time.

"They'll open up a gymnasium and have free play and more active things for kids to do," she said.

Families will have to check with individual neighbourhood centres to see if and when they have drop-in times.