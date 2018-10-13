From pregnancy to birth and beyond: Regina maternal wellness centre walks new moms through 1st postpartum year

It was after the birth of her second daughter five years ago that Sara Beckel first experienced the despair and bleakness of postpartum depression.

"It really flipped my world upside down. I didn't realize how intense the illness was and how it affected our day-to-day life," the Regina mother recalled.

"Through that experience, I just thought there should be a place for moms to go — a place that understood new motherhood, understood postpartum mood disorders — that would be a simple place to reach out."

Family First Maternal Wellness Centre in Regina held its grand opening on Saturday, bringing together a team of specialists to help mothers and their partners in the lead-up to delivery, and for the first year after the baby's birth. (CBC News)

Her experience was the inspiration behind a new maternal wellness centre, which held its grand opening in Regina on Saturday.

Beckel, the owner of Family First Maternal Wellness Centre, is a certified labour doula herself. She's also brought in a team of other specialists to work at the centre, offering services such as breastfeeding education, mental health support, nutrition, reflexology and more.

"That in itself makes me very, very excited to do the work we're going to do," she said, as she snipped the ribbon to open the centre.

What sets Family First apart, according to Beckel, is walking mothers and families through the whole birthing process from beginning to end.

"The heart of our centre, really, is our postpartum wellness program and that program is the first of its kind where we walk moms through the entire first year, postpartum," she said.

The Family First Maternal Wellness Centre is located at 1040 Winnipeg St. in Regina. (CBC News)

That includes monthly check-ins with mothers to see how they're doing, while also opening up the centre's lounge every morning for moms to come in, and connect with other mothers.

Every morning will offer something different at the centre, whether it's yoga, early childhood education, or offering help with infant feeding.

"Moms can come in and connect with other moms and get educated, and also get one-on-one support with our team if needed."

While the centre is a private business, Beckel said she wants to meet the needs of most families, and will aim to offer free options and affordable price points.

Nearly one in five women will struggle with postpartum mood disorders. Having faced this herself, Beckel said she doesn't want mothers or fathers to feel as if they have to struggle on their own.

"If you are a mom or a dad experiencing any postpartum depression, please reach out. It's temporary and treatable, with a little help."