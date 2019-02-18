Family Day: What's open, what's closed in Regina
The Family Day stat holiday in Saskatchewan takes place on Monday.
Therefore, hours are changing for many different facilities.
Here is what's opened and closed in Regina:
Civic offices are closed for the day.
All scheduled garbage and recycling pickups are set to go ahead as usual. The landfill will be open between 7 a.m. CST and 5:30 p.m. while the gates close at 5:15 p.m.
Regina Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule, while Paratransit services will be available between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Transit offices and RideLine will be closed.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemetery offices will be closed, but gates will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open between noon and 6 p.m., while the Regina Sportsplex, Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre will be closed on Monday.
The Jack Hamilton Arena public skate will be hosted between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Parking metres are not in effect for Family Day.
The Waskimo Winter Festival is running from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Indoor events are being held at the Conexus Arts Centre, while outdoor events are at the Wascana Lake.
