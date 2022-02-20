Snow much fun: what's happening for Family Day in Regina, Saskatoon

There are plenty of outdoor activities planned for Regina and Saskatoon this Family Day — just make sure to bundle up.

Environment Canada is forecasting a frigid Monday across the province, with a risk of frostbite.

For the province's two largest cities, the weather agency predicts a mostly cloudy Family Day with highs in the low –20s, and wind chill values ten degrees cooler.

This week also marks February break for Saskatchewan school divisions and some post-secondary institutions.

Regina's winter festival, formerly known as Waskimo, has been rebranded as the Wascana Winter Festival with activities running in the park through Monday.

The city also listed the following outdoor ideas for families who can head out, safely:

New cross-country ski trails at the Tor Hill Golf Course. Two beginner loops are open everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crokicurl is a combination of classic Canadian board game, Crokinole, and Saskatchewan's official sport: curling. There are two playing locations – Victoria Park and McNab Park. Learn how to play here.

Learn to snowshoe at Les Sherman Park. Classes are being offered February 19-20 and February 26-27. Register online.

Have a winter BBQ. The city clears the snow at locations in Rotary Park, Optimist Park, Grassick Park and A.E. Wilson Park/Rick Hansen Playground.

Watch and learn how crokicurl is played Duration 1:08 Calgary's outdoor crokicurl rink opens Jan. 13 at the Acadia Community Association. 1:08

Near Saskatoon, Wanuskewin Heritage Park is offering guided programming throughout the February break.

The facility offers snowshoes and kicksleds upon request. Families can bring their own skis to enjoy the trails at the park.

The City of Saskatoon is offering a free Family Day skate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Cosmo Arena and Civic Centre.

People are encouraged to bring their skates and safety gear.

The city noted non-skating activities will be offered both indoors and outdoors at Cosmo Civic Centre.