Sask. family's prayer answered as 13-year-old son recovers from organ transplant surgery

The Staryckis waited for a special phone call for almost two years.

Their son, Nate Starycki, was on a waiting list for an intestinal and liver transplant organ transplant donation for almost two years.

Nate, now 13, was born with gastroschisis, a defect with which the abdominal wall does not close properly, causing his intestines to grow outside of his body.

He required Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn (TTN), an IV nutrition he needed to survive and grow. After he lost his access to a permanent IV, he was put on the transplant list in 2018.

The transplant requires multiple organ donations.

"Being on the transplant list is scary because you're handing on one condition for another," Nate's mom, Jennifer said. "It's a fix to survive but it does not come without its own complications."

The family always had a bag packed waiting for the call to come through.

Nate and his mom, Jennifer, exploring the streets of Toronto after his recovery. (Submitted by Jennifer Starycki)

While waiting for a breakthrough in Nate's health, Jennifer and her husband Dane, were actively spreading awareness about organ donation and making donations to the Ronald McDonald House themselves.

They finally got the call last November while watching Wheel of Fortune. They were told they would have to travel to Toronto.

The family made plans for the trip and traveled the next day with the bare minimum. Jennifer described it as a time of "panic and excitement."

Nate's surgery went well but three weeks in, she said, but he had complications. The doctors were able to save the organs but then he got viruses because his immune system was suppressed to make this happen. There was also another surgery to fix the mechanics of how he eats.

Nate reunites with his loved ones after the surgery. (Submitted by Jennifer Starycki)

Nate is an outpatient now and his family continues to spend their time and effort spreading awareness about organ donation.

"We will continue our Donate The Gift of Life campaign," she said. "We are still selling Nate's little merchandise line where the proceeds for the apparel goes to different organizations and foundations."