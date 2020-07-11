The friends and family of Ashley Morin are on a journey to keep her memory alive, two years after Morin disappeared.

On Friday, they set off on a walk from the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to North Battleford, 128 kilometres away — Morin's home.

"[I] hope that this walk today, people out there will see it — and especially the perpetrator or perpetrators who caused Ashley to go missing," said Heather Bear, vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

"It's my prayer that this awareness will weigh on their conscience and they will come forward or find a way to give a message, to let us know. Let the family know."

Morin was reported missing on July 10, 2018. She was 31 years old. Since then, her family has heard nothing from her, and as of 2019, the RCMP said they believe Morin was a victim of homicide.

Her loved ones remember her kind smile and positive presence but remain haunted and with unanswered questions: What happened to Ashley? Who is responsible? Where is she now?

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron urged anyone with information about what happened to Morin to come forward with what they know.

"For each and every one of you, we hope there's some closure one day, because someone out there knows something," Cameron said.

Ashley Morin was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on July 10, 2018. RCMP believe Morin is a homicide victim. (Submitted by the RCMP)

"Someone out there knows something and we hope to God and our Creator that someone comes and tells the family something. Give them some closure."

Morin's family and community have not given up on the hope that they will see her again.

"We hope for the best outcome ... That she comes home, alive, to be with you guys," Cameron said.

"And of course in the worst-case scenario, we end up finding her and give her a proper burial in the First Nations way and protocols."

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to finding Morin, or to an arrest.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks to those gathered in Saskatoon to remember Ashley Morin on the second anniversary of her disappearance. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke to the assembled crowd before the walkers set off on their journey, which is expected to take three or four days.

"When I imagine what it's like for families who are facing that uncertainty, I just think of what it would be like if my daughter Rachel were in the same situation, and how painful it is, and how much you hope and you want to make sure that the system is working," Clark said.

Bear said the walk is not only a symbol that Morin has not been forgotten, it is also a comfort to her family, as well as the families of other missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The walk from Saskatoon to North Battleford in Morin's honour began Friday morning. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

"Many of our families, unfortunately, all they have right now is hope," she said.

"But hope is a real thing. And … as we continue our walk and our journey — not just for the three or four days that you're out here in honour of Ashley — but that walk each and every day; this means a lot to many of the families."

The RCMP has encouraged anyone with information about Morin's disappearance or where she might be to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.