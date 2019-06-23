SaskTel is apologizing for an error with its home and business security system service that sent out a false tornado warning.

Environment Canada issued funnel cloud advisories yesterday morning, but not a tornado warning, which the agency says means at least one tornado is imminent as indicated by observations, reports and/or radar scans.

SaskTel spokesman Greg Jacobs says the inaccurate alert was issued by the Alarm.com weather notification service, a third-party company used by the Crown corporation and other security providers across Saskatchewan.

"SecurTek understands that Alarm.com relies on credible sources of information to issue weather alerts, however we are following up with them to investigate this matter further," he continued in a statement sent to CBC on Sunday.

"SecurTek would like to apologize for any inconvenience or concerns this weather notification may have inadvertently caused."

Jacobs says it's unclear how many people received the erroneous alert.