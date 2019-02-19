False tip leads to multiple arrests in Christopher Lake, Sask.

RCMP say information that led them to a home in Christopher Lake, Sask. turned out to be false, but they still made a number of arrests when they arrived.

Members from the RCMP Prince Albert detachment received information on Sunday suggesting a serious incident had taken place at a home in Christopher Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

"At the time, the information appeared to be credible and was then acted upon by police," the release said.

They believed evidence could be found inside of a residence important to the investigation, so they went in, arrested everyone inside and obtained a search warrant.

Police say it turned out the information they were given was false, but several people in the home had outstanding charges and warrants for their arrest.