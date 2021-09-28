Sask. man charged after allegedly phoning police with false accident report

A 21-year-old man appeared in Prince Albert court Monday related to a false accident report on the Mistawasis First Nation.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP say they received a call at 1 a.m. CST on Saturday from a caller reporting a two-vehicle collision on the Mistawasis First Nation resulting in multiple injuries.

The caller said two people had died in the crash.

EMS, STARS and RCMP from the Ahtahkakoop and Blaine Lake detachments responded to the call. Local residents also assisted in an extensive search to find the accident location.

When no accident site could be found, RCMP determined they were dealing with a false report.

The accused has been charged with public mischief and obstructing a police officer.

He appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.