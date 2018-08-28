Man falsely accused of attempted child abduction due to 'misunderstanding': Shellbrook RCMP

RCMP say allegations against a 61-year-old man in Shellbrook over the weekend were false and that the person who complained about the man attributed the ordeal to "a misunderstanding."

Police began investigating after they received a report on Saturday that a man allegedly attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a business in the community.

The man was identified as a suspect but upon further investigation, which included surveillance video, it was discovered that the attempted abduction never took place and that the accused man wasn't even there.

"As false information was circulating on social media, the RCMP felt it important to advise the public of the outcome of this investigation," police said in a press release.

Last week, a different man was falsely accused on Facebook of an attempted child abduction in North Battleford. The RCMP said they received no complaints about the case and there was no evidence to suggest anything had happened.

After that incident, RCMP Corporal Rob King told CBC that those types of allegations can put people in danger and may result in legal action being taken against the accuser.